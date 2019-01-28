Zero-waste supermarket scaling up after winning business grant

A zero-waste supermarket in Birmingham where customers take their own reusable packaging has been crowned the winner of the FedEx Small Business Grant UK.

The Clean Kilo has now been awarded the grand prize of £20,000 to help expand its reach internationally, connect with new customers and grow its business.

“The £20,000 grant will enable us to reduce plastic pollution on a far greater level and help open the door for a second plastic free supermarket,” said Tom Pell and Jeannette Wong of The Clean Kilo.

“The ability to replicate our shop gives us the foundations to help realise our long-term dream. We want to offer our knowledge on environmental issues and plastic-free shopping in the world’s most polluted developing countries.

“With the FedEx grant we can have a greater impact to turn off the plastic pollution tap.”

The Clean Kilo was selected as the winner after successfully outlining its plans for international growth.

The zero-waste supermarket was judged against extensive criteria, which included their plans to go global, strategic vision for the company and their ethical standards.

