Young’s Gastro redesign set sights on £100M

Young’s Seafood has announced the redesign of its restaurant quality Gastro range in a move that changes the face of the frozen aisle and part of its plan to grow the number one premium seafood brand from £66m to £100m.

The new packaging strengthens the restaurant quality proposition with a more contemporary look that both appeals to a younger, foodie audience, while delighting their loyal existing shoppers. Delicious, new food photography and refined branding maximise shelf standout, aid navigation in store and ultimately show food consumers will really look forward to eating.

Yvonne Adam, Marketing Director of Young’s Seafood comments: “When Gastro was a £20m business, we set steep targets to triple its size over 3 years. Now at £66m, our vision is to grow the number one premium seafood brand to £100m and we’re confident this revamp will be a building block that makes our products unmissable in store.”

As part of the project, Young’s conducted detailed research* with over 1,500 shoppers and found the new Gastro packaging performed the best across all key measures, increasing purchase intent, improved brand recall and was the quickest design to find in a shelf test.

The change will span across the full frozen fish category, with first packs on shelf in stores now.

