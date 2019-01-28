Wyke Farms doubling capacity with new revamped dairy facility

Wyke Farms is doubling production capacity at its dairy in Bruton, Somerset after securing planning permission.

The major re-build of its Bruton dairy is part of the company’s five-year growth plan aimed at boost volume and targeting specific regions world-wide.

The company, which claims to be the UK’s largest independent cheese producers and exporters, has based its growth plans on market prioritisation research.

With this research behind it, the company is aiming to increase brand presence in export markets ahead of trading post-Brexit. It will also launch new export targeted products throughout 2019.

The new dairy facility – dubbed ‘Ivy’s Dairy’ after company matriarch – will create a 16,589m² state of the art production facility.

The company said the development will be both energy and water efficient and sympathetic to the surrounding environment, with soft landscaping and a natural grass roof.

MD Richard Clothier said: “Our strategy of selling into a growing export market has been very successful; it generates revenue that allows us to mitigate against the risks that a volatile dairy sector and a disrupted UK retail sector may bring.

“The new dairy is crucial to facilitate the growth and meet global demand.”

Like this: Like Loading...