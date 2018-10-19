Woolworths launches $30m fund to boost Australian organic sector

Woolworths has launched a $30 million Organic Growth Fund to help Australian farmers meeting the growing demand for organic fruit and vegetables.

The fund, established in partnership with Heritage Bank, will allocate grants and interest-free loans over the next five years to organic fruit and vegetable growers looking to expand their operations and those keen to become part of the burgeoning organic industry.

Farmers will also have contracted purchase volumes, providing them with the certainty of longer-term supply of organic fruit and vegetables to Woolworths.

Claire Peters, Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, said; “There’s no doubt more Australian customers are choosing to buy organic and are seeking fruit and vegetables that are the product of the best of what Australia’s natural farming resources have to offer.

“In the last five years, demand has been growing at a rate of 20% year on year in the organic produce category.

“Working with Heritage Bank, the Woolworths Organic Growth Fund represents our long-term commitment to satisfying this growing consumer demand, allowing us to continue our partnership with local farmers to make sure we’re ready for future demand.

“With the assistance of the fund’s interest free loans and grants, we can help farmers adopt innovative approaches that will enable the range of organic fruit and vegetables on offer to grow, making it more readily available and affordable for customers.”

