Wonky chicken breasts launched in UK first

Following the growing trend for wonky fruit and veg to curb food waste, online food retailer MuscleFood is launching the UK’s first wonky chicken breasts.

The chicken breasts – billed as not the “right shape for supermarkets” – are aimed at cash conscious consumers looking to eat healthily on a budget.

Indeed, the new product will retail for almost half the price of some popular supermarket equivalents.

Each chicken portion ranges in size from 100g to 350g cuts, and they can be bought in 2kg-2.5kg packs.

Despite being a slightly different shape and size to conventional chicken breasts, the ‘Beautifully Wonky Chicken Breasts’ contain no added salt or water and are 100% fresh.

As supermarkets require chicken breasts to meet a very specific size and shape to be sold in store, this means that a lot of perfectly good portions are disregarded and processed into chicken burgers, battered nuggets and the like.

Darren Beale, founder of MuscleFood, said: “Once it’s been chopped or sliced and thrown into a delicious curry or stir fry, it doesn’t really matter what shape the chicken breast was to start with – so why do so many cuts get overlooked by the big supermarkets?

“Chicken, particularly the breast cuts, is one of our most popular products, so after the success of our ‘Beautifully Wonky Steaks’ last year, we decided to launch the UK’s first wonky chicken breast range – offering unconventionally shaped but great quality chicken breast portions at budget prices.

“We hate seeing good food go to waste, especially something as healthy and versatile as chicken.”

