Israeli start-up launches world’s first wine water

Israeli start-up Wine Water is launching O.Vine, which, it claims, is the first spring water infusion with the spirit of wine.

Wine Water said it is shaping a new near water category which is inspired by the world’s two oldest beverages – water and wine.

O.Vine is an all-natural, non-alcoholic beverage without preservatives or added colours with health benefits extracted from wine grape skins and seeds with pure spring water.

“Developing O.Vine was extremely challenging,” said Anat Levi, CEO and founder of Wine Water.

“Based on our winemaking expertise, we designed proprietary technology and specialised techniques. These methods prevent oxidation – the main obstacle to keeping the beverage fresh and shelf stable – without alcohol and without preservatives.”

O.Vine was conceived in collaboration with Practical Innovation, Israel, the creative brain behind brands worldwide. The team succeeded in developing clean, controlled process to prevent oxidation, all while maintaining the wine’s appealing natural colour and aroma.

Like this: Like Loading...