WHO plans to strike trans-fats from global food supply

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a new step-by-step guide as it plans to eliminate industrially-produced trans-fatty acids from global food supply.

WHO estimates that every year, trans fat intake leads to more than 500,000 deaths of people from cardiovascular disease.

Industrially-produced trans fats are contained in hardened vegetable fats, such as margarine and ghee, and are often present in snack food, baked foods and fried foods. Manufacturers often use them as they have a longer shelf life than other fats. But healthier alternatives can be used that would not affect taste or cost of food.

“WHO calls on governments to use the REPLACE action package to eliminate industrially-produced trans-fatty acids from the food supply,” said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Implementing the six strategic actions in the REPLACE package will help achieve the elimination of trans fat, and represent a major victory in the global fight against cardiovascular disease.”

The REPLACE guide provides six strategic actions to ensure the prompt, complete, and sustained elimination of industrially-produced trans fats from the food supply which looks at reviewing dietary sources, promoting replacements and creating awareness, among others.

Several high-income countries have virtually eliminated industrially-produced trans fats through legally imposed limits on the amount that can be contained in packaged food. Some governments have implemented nationwide bans on partially hydrogenated oils, the main source of industrially-produced trans fats.

In Denmark, the first country to mandate restrictions on industrially-produced trans fats, the trans-fat content of food products declined dramatically and cardiovascular disease deaths declined more quickly than in comparable OECD countries.

Action is needed in low- and middle-income countries where controls of use of industrially-produced trans fats are often weaker, to ensure that the benefits are felt equally around the world.

