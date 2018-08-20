Export deal win for West Yorkshire brewery

Saltaire Brewery has joined forces with exporters, Sovereign Beverage Company, to build on worldwide sales.

Sovereign Beverage Company has over 10 years’ experience in the export of alcohol brands to over 65 markets around the globe. Saltaire is the first brand to be brought onboard by the exporters in the last 18 months, joining household names such as Marston’s Brewery, Greene King, Innis and Gunn and Robinsons.

Sales and logistics director at Saltaire Brewery, Nick Helliwell, said: “After our recent rebrand, this is another very exciting chapter for us. We’re dedicated to exploring all export opportunities and it’s brilliant that Sovereign can see our overseas potential too, bringing us onboard alongside other reputable and credible breweries.”

Sovereign will be driving the international distribution of Saltaire’s core 500ml bottled range including Blonde, Unity and South Island and its latest 330ml bottle line. The deal will also focus on exporting the brewery’s brand-new keg range which currently includes four beers, Velocity, a session IPA, Zipwire, a citrus pale, Polarity, a black IPA and Full Tilt, an Australian and New Zealand pale.

Morgan Holden, operations director at Sovereign Beverage Company, said: “We’ve been following Saltaire’s journey closely, so we’re thrilled to now become part of its evolution.

“We’re very proud to be representing such a passionate brewery which is truly committed to creating only the very best, high quality beer. We’ve already had great interest from Europe, Eastern Europe and the Far East, so we’re really looking forward to seeing how far and wide we can get the Saltaire name.”

Saltaire Brewery produces 56,000 litres of beer each week, delivering all over Yorkshire, the North West, the North East, Cumbria and beyond. Bottled beers are available from all major supermarkets (selected stores) as well as independent wine and beer retailers.

