Welsh bottled water brand celebrated for sustainable production

Bottled water brand Brecon Carreg has been crowned ‘Welsh Government Responsible SME of the Year’ at The Wales Responsible Business Awards.

The awards, organised by Business in The Community (BITC) and sponsored by Swansea University School of Management, recognise companies that are making a positive difference, with a clear social purpose at their heart.

Selected from a shortlist of four companies, Brecon Carreg was recognised for its commitment to making a positive difference to the economic, social and environmental challenges facing Wales.

The company, founded in 1978, is still based in the same location in Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, and uses the original water source from a spring near the bottling plant

The mineral water’s packaging, including label and lid, is 100% recyclable and the brand is working with several organisations on innovative ways to make recycling easier.

Brecon Carreg’s production facilities and offices are already carbon neutral and the company has committed to applying this principle to all products throughout their entire life cycle by 2020.

The brand aims to help contribute to a more sustainable future and is working on a number of projects to achieve this.

