Walmart urges suppliers to put leafy greens on blockchain

Walmart has sent a letter urging its suppliers of fresh leafy greens asking them to trace their products to the farm using blockchain technology.

This is in response to the outbreak of E. coli in romaine lettuce and the presence of salmonella found in several products such as eggs and breakfast cereal.

Suppliers are now expected to have all these systems in place by this time next year.

Information gathered by these suppliers will be open and accessible through technology that offers real-time, end-to-end traceability from farm to table. Blockchain allows for digitized sharing of data in a secure and trusted way.

Frank Yiannas, VP of Food Safety at Walmart said: “In the future, using the technology we’re requiring, a customer could potentially scan a bag of salad and know with certainty where it came from.”

He added: “The food system is absolutely too large for any single entity to [track].

“We’ve been working with IBM to digitize that, so the information is captured on the farm with a handheld system. It’s [also] captured at the packing house at the supplier,” Yiannas continued.

Now, Walmart plans to use blockchain to speed up identifying, researching and reacting to food safety situations.

