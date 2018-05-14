Vivera launches ‘world’s first’ 100% plant-based steak

Dutch alternative meat brand, Vivera, has launched what it claims is the world’s first 100% plant-based steak to the market with a UK-wide launch planned for next week.

Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket, will be the first to sell the product, with the steak hitting shelves on 21 May.

The ground-breaking product is made from ingredients such as wheat and soy, meaning it’s being marketed towards vegans and vegetarians and also to the growing number of consumers adopting a “flexitarian” diet.

With production already well underway, Vivera said it expects to produce several million pieces in 2018. The company, which currently produces more than one million meat replacements a week, said there has been a strong international demand for plant-based products.

Tesco will stock the steak in 400 stores across the UK, with a slew of supermarket chains in the Netherlands following in June. The latter half of the year will see Vivera roll out the steak across Europe, starting with Germany, France and Italy.

Vivera’s Gert Jan Gombert said: “With the breakthrough of its market introduction and large-scale production, a large group of consumers can enjoy this very tasty plant-based product.

“The smell, taste and bite can hardly be distinguished from real steak and we are convinced that this product will meet a large need of consumers.

“It is very important that we eat less meat, both for our own health, animal welfare and for our planet. Innovative and high-quality plant-based products can make a significant contribution here.”

Like this: Like Loading...