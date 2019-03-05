Vion boosting global competitiveness with plant investment

Dutch pork and beef producer, Vion, is modernising its production facility in Boxtel to boost its competitiveness on the domestic and global meat markets.

The company is investing €35 million in the facility to achieve a “shorter supply chain” with improved efficiency and sustainability.

To accomplish this, it is bringing its production footprint together under one roof with the ‘fresh’ activities currently taking place at its Scherpenzeel location being integrated into Boxtel.

This concerns the processing of middles, internal logistics and other fresh activities – such as the production of spare and belly ribs.

Organising these activities under one roof – together with the existing slaughter and processing activities in Boxtel – will improve logistics to a great extent, Vion said.

It will shorten the supply chain, which will result in an improvement in the quality and freshness of the meat and a more efficient production.

The company added that because this approach will decrease the number of transport movements by more than 1 million km per year, it is also a more sustainable way of working.

