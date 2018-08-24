£20m upgrade for Kraft Heinz’s UK canning facility

In a bid to bolster the production of its canned goods, Kraft Heinz has invested £20 million at its production facility in Wigan.

The investment will be used to expand production capacity across its canned ranges – such as baked beans, soups and spaghetti – at the Kitts Green facility.

The site, one of the biggest of its kind in Europe, will also benefit from upgraded packing and filling capabilities.

A new high-speed line will be added to the facility which, according to the company, will be able to fill 1,200 cans a minute.

Stuart Lawson, the site’s MD, said: “It will give us further growth potential of 5.5 million units and allow us to produce almost 80 million Snap Pots a year.

“The new owners are more receptive than the legacy business to invest in modernising the site.”

Like this: Like Loading...