United Caps unveils new closures made from sugar cane

Caps and closure maker, United Caps, has teamed up with Brazil petrochemical company Braskem on bio-sourced plastic caps and closures.

The closures are made from sugar cane and add a sustainable new product to United Caps’ product portfolio.

Sugarcane is a renewable alternative to traditional fossil feedstocks. It captures and fixes CO2 from the atmosphere with every growth cycle, which occurs annually.

This means that the production of I’m green Polyethylene – the basis for the Greener caps and closures – contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions when compared to conventional polyethylene, made from fossil materials.

United Caps confirmed it is initially bringing to market two standard closures manufactured using bioplastic resin from Braskem.

The first is the Victoria closure, a 30/25 screw closure designed for still drinks. Secondly is the ProFlatSeal which, the company said, is ideal for dairy products and still drinks, both pressurised and non-pressurised.

