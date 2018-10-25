Unilever and Veolia strike sustainable packaging agreement

Unilever has signed a sustainable packaging agreement with Veolia that will utilise emerging technologies to help create a circular economy.

The three-year collaboration is focussed across various geographies but will start in India and Indonesia.

The collaboration will focus on material collection, which will help channel recycled content back into the value chain.

Veolia will work with Unilever to implement used packaging collection solutions, add recycling capacity and develop new processes and business models through this partnership in various countries.

Marc Engel, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Unilever – which owns the Pot Noodle, Ben & Jerry’s and Lipton brands, among others – said: “The scale of the plastic waste issue is getting worse, not better, with the production of plastics expected to double over the next two decades.

“We all have a lot more to do to address this critical issue and we hope that by partnering with Veolia, a world leader in waste management, we can take meaningful strides towards a circular economy.”

Laurent Auguste, Senior Executive Vice-President of Veolia for Development, Innovation and Markets, added: “There is an undeniable need to transform the current way plastic packaging end of life is managed in order to reduce significantly its environmental footprint. It will take a collaboration of a new kind between all the actors of the value chain.”

