Unilever and Nestlé join productDNA service

Unilever and Nestlé have become the first suppliers to sign commercial contracts for using productDNA, a service aimed at improving quality and consistency of product data management.

Both companies are now actively using the service to help launch their new products with Tesco and Ocado who have already started implementing productDNA within their businesses.

productDNA is the result of the retail industry getting together to agree a common language for products, being created “for the industry, by the industry.”

The new productDNA service provides a common data model for all retailers; offers a simpler, faster product catalogue shared between suppliers and retailers, and provides third party verification to improve the quality of product data.

GS1 UK is managing productDNA on behalf of the industry, through the Retail Grocery Advisory Board, whose members represent almost 80% of the UK retail grocery market.

The product data is owned by suppliers, without any third-party commercial constraints, with all the data attributes follow rules established by GS1 global standards.

The data model has been created by the industry members to support the introduction of new product lines. Further product data attributes to support e-commerce and helping shoppers make better informed decisions on the products they are buying will be added later in 2018.

