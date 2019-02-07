Unilever bolsters healthy snacking pipeline with graze buy

graze, the plucky healthy snacking brand that went from mail order to supermarket darling, as been acquired by multinational Unilever for an undisclosed amount.

Having started in 2008 with a snack box delivery service, graze is now a multichannel brand, with products available via retail stores, ecommerce and direct to consumer.

Unilever said that graze and its broad portfolio of healthy snack products accelerates in presence in the fast-growing healthy snacking and out of home markets.

Nitin Paranjpe, President of Unilever’s Food & Refreshment business said: “graze is the leading healthy snacking brand in the UK – delivering consumers fabulously tasty snacking options, delivered in beautiful packaging. A truly multichannel brand, graze offers personalisation, convenience and great nutrition, brilliantly meeting the needs of millennial consumers.

“Accelerating our presence in healthy foods and out of home this is an excellent strategic fit for the Unilever Food & Refreshment business, and a wonderful addition to our stable of purpose driven brands.

“We look forward to working with the graze team to grow the business, leveraging their tech and ecommerce expertise for our wider portfolio, and offering more consumers the opportunity to snack in a healthier way.”

Anthony Fletcher, graze CEO, added: “This deal marks a transformational moment in graze’s growth journey. graze believes that learning from Unilever’s sustainable living plan will become a key driver for the business.

“graze has an incredibly exciting future ahead as part of Unilever and we look forward to working closely with the team to keep on inventing new healthy snacks, as well as continuing to work to understand the role technology can play in improving the food industry.”

