Uncertainty among food business lingers, Brexit Barometer finds

60% of food and drink companies remain uncertain about the impact of Brexit on their business, according to the Bord Bia 2018 Brexit Barometer.

Launched by Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Michael Creed, the Brexit Barometer is a survey of 117 Irish food, drink and horticulture companies – representing 48% of the sector’s exporters to the UK.

The Brexit Barometer aims to assess the sector’s progress as it prepares for the UK’s exit from the European Union, and in doing so, provide a factual basis from which to inform company actions and Bord Bia programmes.

It questioned participants on Brexit readiness, along with six key Brexit issues that face the sector including supply chain, emerging risks and customs and tariffs.

Getting ready for Brexit

The survey found that while 60% of respondents remain uncertain as to the impact of Brexit on their business, 74% have made progress in preparing for potential outcomes compared to this time last year.

Some 25% of companies said they were pessimistic about Brexit’s impact on their business.

Relationships with UK customers

Irish food and drink companies are making progress when it comes to developing relationships and identifying growth opportunities with existing UK customers.

85% of participants have met with their key UK customers within the last 12 months, while 80% believe that they will continue to have opportunities to increase sales in the UK market.

54% of companies have developed a marketing strategy specifically tailored for the UK market, a significant increase on last’s year’s figure of 39%.

Supply chain

62% of respondents have mapped their supply chain to identify possible delays, costs and customs challenges arising from Brexit, while 40% have taken steps to reduce their supply chain costs as a result of Brexit.

In terms of sourcing, 24% of companies have changed their sourcing strategy.

Customs and tariffs

45% of companies surveyed believe they have reasonable or significant experience in dealing with official requirements relating to the importation or exportation of goods from non-European Union markets.

Additionally, only 32% of companies have modelled the potential impact that costs arising from customs duties and tariffs may have on sales to the UK.

Financial resilience

According to the findings of the 2018 Brexit Barometer, only 7% of businesses surveyed would begin to experience severe difficulty in the £0.85 – £0.89 exchange rate range.

This represents a significant drop from 28% in 2017. 50% of respondents say that Brexit has not impacted on their investment strategy over the last year, while only 17% have held off on expenditure projects. Significantly, 97% remain committed to Ireland as a supply base.

Market diversification

85% of companies surveyed are actively seeking to expand their business into new markets, with 43% reporting a growth of between 1% and 10% within the past 12 months.

In terms of growth markets outside the UK, Europe is the most popular at 86%, followed by the USA & Canada (49%), the Middle East (49%) and China (33%).

61% of respondents say that they have developed a marketing strategy specifically tailored for non-UK markets, compared to 56% in 2017.

Emerging risks

With negotiations between the UK and European Union ongoing, there is an ever-evolving landscape with new risks emerging.

In terms of these risks, respondents identified the impact of UK inflation on Ireland, regulatory/legislative changes and an increase in competition as the most pressing concerns.

