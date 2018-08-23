UK secures £240m dairy export deal with China

International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox has secured a dairy export deal with China which is estimated to be worth £240 million over five years to the UK.

With demand for most dairy categories growing by more than 20% each year in China, it is one of the country’s fastest growing areas of food demand.

The UK exported over £96 million of dairy products to China in 2017, and there has been significant interest in the market following Prime Minister Theresa May and Dr Fox’s visit earlier this year.

This deal means that producers will have increased flexibility on sourcing the dairy they use for their products.

The UK government is determined to open agricultural opportunities to British businesses, and today’s announcement follows the Chancellor’s visit to China where he announced a lifting of a two-decades long ban on beef. The deal was expected to be worth £250 million.

Dr Fox said: “This is my fourth visit to China this year and I’m delighted to see the completion of this deal, bringing significant benefits to dairy producers across the UK at a time when British food and drink exports are at a record high.

“China is the UK’s fifth largest trading partner, with exports growing by 28.5% in 2017 when compared with the previous year.

As an international economic department, DIT is working with our partners across the world to liberalise international trade by removing barriers to commerce, helping businesses and ensuring greater choice for consumers worldwide.”

Environment Secretary Michael Gove MP added: “Our world-class dairy producers already export £1.7 billion worth of produce per year.

“This milestone will help to unlock the UK food and drink industry’s full potential forging new trading relationships around the globe.

“This step shows we can be a truly outward looking Britain outside the European Union.”

