UK fund to transform food scraps into sustainable packaging

New government funding could see food scraps in the UK transformed into environmentally-friendly plastic bags and cups in a bid to boost sustainable packaging.

Innovators are being challenged to make the UK a world-leader in creating sustainable packaging and reduce the impact of harmful plastics on the environment.

The Government is committing up to £60 million in funding which will be bolstered by industry support and delivered by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.

It aims to develop new forms of packaging and plastic as well as smart packaging labels and living sell-by-dates which deteriorates at the same ate as produce.

Alongside this, the fund also aims to reduce single use plastics and bolster recycling.

Businesses will be able to access this funding through UKRI managed competitions to meet the challenge of developing smart sustainable plastic packaging.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry said: “Finding innovative solutions to tackle our use of harmful plastics which blight our land and seas is a major global challenge, and opportunity – one our nation of researchers and innovators is fit to seize.

“Today’s funding and sector strategy enhances our position as a global leader on improving our environment and tackling climate change.

“It will make us a beacon for design, manufacturing and exporting of sustainable plastics and environmentally-friendly replacements for polluting products as we move to a greener, cleaner economy – a key part of our modern Industrial Strategy.”

