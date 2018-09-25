UK food industry commits to roadmap to halve food waste

The UK food industry, from producers and manufacturers, to retailers and food service companies, have committed to an ambitious roadmap to slash food waste by half.

The Food Waste Reduction Roadmap has been developed by WRAP and IGD to further reduce to UK’s food waste problem.

It encompasses the entire supply chain from field to fork, and clearly shows the actions large businesses will take to address food waste both in their own operations, and by working to support their suppliers.

It also sets out how these businesses can engage with consumers to help reduce their food waste.

The Roadmap has the support of the UK’s largest food trade bodies, businesses across the supply chain and Defra, Welsh and Scottish Governments.

Currently there are 90 early adopters – including Arla Foods, Coca-Cola European Partners GB and Kraft Heinz UK – throwing their weight behind the roadmap.

By September 2019 – the first major milestone on the Roadmap – the aim is to have 50% of the UK’s largest 250 food businesses measuring, reporting and acting on food waste. With all 250 companies doing so by 2026.

To make this happen, the Roadmap is published with a wide range of new resources to enable businesses to act consistently, and support work already underway by many companies through setting out a clear collaborative journey the whole industry can follow.

Marcus Gover, CEO of WRAP, said: “This Roadmap is hugely ambitious, and I’m delighted that the UK is the first country anywhere to set a nation-wide plan towards delivering its part in SDG 12.3.

“There are many businesses working hard already, but many more need to focus on food waste. If the food sector follows this Roadmap it will significantly accelerate work to achieving both Courtauld 2025, and SDG12.3 targets. And I urge other companies to adopt the principles laid out in the Roadmap and join the rest of the sector on this historic journey.”

Joanne Denney-Finch, Chief Executive of IGD said “The Food Waste Reduction Roadmap presents a huge opportunity for every business within the UK food and grocery industry to provide reassurance for shoppers.

“UK shoppers see industry food waste at the top of their priorities and by working together with the total food chain, we’re delighted to have secured a world first, with the UK leading the way in this important area. As a result, I’m confident we will see continued momentum on this high profile initiative.”

