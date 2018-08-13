Four key trends influencing on-line grocery

Digital technologies are continuing to impact the food and beverage industry and now Tetra Pak has revealed the four trends shaping the growth of on-line grocery.

According to the company’s Tetra Pak Index 2018, the four key trends are:

Convenience

The main driver for on-line consumer take-up, as time-crunched consumers look for new ways to make their life easier.

Key opportunities: include easy product replenishment, voice, and convenient packaging.

Sustainability

Pressure on plastic and awareness of the circular economy will continue to grow, and recycling will become ever more important.

Consumers want to know whether brands are ‘doing the right thing’.

Personalisation & uniqueness

Customisation of products and personalisation in the consumer journey will be important differentiators going forward.

This accelerating the direct-to-consumer trend and as many as 80% of consumer-packaged goods companies are predicted to migrate to this model by 2025

Technology & performance

Super-fast delivery in as little as 10 minutes is expected by 2025, changing consumer behaviour to buy more frequently and in smaller amounts, adding more complexity to the logistics.

Supply chains will continue to be transformed by a raft of technologies, notably radio-frequency identification (RFID) and robotics, boosting efficiency and transparency

The role of smart packaging

“The rise of on-line grocery is a great opportunity for food and beverage brands, and packaging plays a key role in supporting their success,” said Alexandre Carvalho, Director Global Marketing Services at Tetra Pak.

“In particular, smart packaging helps drive greater transparency and efficiency in the supply chain, up and down stream, while also enabling a direct, interactive relationship with the consumer.

“We believe this rapidly developing technology, tried and tested by us since 2016 and now being deployed in Europe, can help our customers explore new avenues, driving growth in the years ahead.”

Smart packaging technologies based on unique digital codes allow each product package to be given a unique identifier.

These codes can be read by either data scanning devices or an ordinary smartphone, linking to vast amount of information and opening all kinds of possibilities.

It creates an interactive channel with individual consumers, allowing brands to have a real time conversation with the consumer, sharing details on the sourcing of raw materials, nutritional facts, as well as games, promotions and environmental information.

At the same time, with insights captured through these digital codes, brands can continuously improve the shopping experience and make it ever more personalised for the consumer.

