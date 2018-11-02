Rise of the ‘mindful consumer’ with third of Brits reducing meat

A third of Brits have adopted a vegan diet or significantly reduced their meat intake, according to research from Waitrose.

The Waitrose & Partners Food & Drink Report 2018-19 is based on comprehensive new OnePoll consumer research of consumers across Britain.

Supported by focus group research, and insight from millions of purchases in Waitrose & Partners shops and online, and from the retailer’s food and shopping experts.

It’s clear from the research that mindfulness has emerged as one of the biggest food trends, with manufacturers set to benefit for providing consumers with more mindful options.

As well as the more widespread appeal of veganism and flexitarian diets, consumers have also sought to adopt more responsible packaging options.

Indeed, 88% of people who watched the iconic episode of the BBC’s Blue Planet II series demonstrating the havoc plastic is having on our oceans have since changed their behaviour.

60% of us now choose a refillable water bottle and coffee cup, and Waitrose has seen an 800% increase in questions about plastics from customers.

Waitrose Managing Director Rob Collins said: “Being mindful of how we live and eat has become a priority in today’s world.

“As we become increasingly mindful of our own health, the wellbeing of our family and that of the planet, we’re reshaping how we shop, cook and eat.

“Welcome to the era of the mindful consumer.”

