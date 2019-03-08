Tetra Pak launches packaging solution optimising distribution efficiency

Tetra Pak has launched a new packaging solution aimed at optimising efficiency and the use of space in transportation and storage.

The dimensions of the package have been designed to allow every six packages to form a cube, hence optimising the use of space in distribution and storage.

This has brought significant improvement in cost efficiencies and the environmental footprint.

The package adds to the company’s Tetra Classic Aseptic family, the tetrahedron packages known for their minimal use of packaging materials.

The new package requires less secondary packaging and needs approximately 40% less space to transport the same quantity of products.

This means food can now be delivered safely over longer distances, at lower cost, and made available to consumers at an affordable price.

“With its robust food protection, minimal use of materials, and efficiency in distribution, the Tetra Classic Aseptic 65ml Cube package provides a simple answer to the rising need of environmentally sound packages while saving cost for manufacturers,” said Hemant Krashak, Product Director at Tetra Pak.

Like this: Like Loading...