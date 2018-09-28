Tesco trialling reverse vending machine

Tesco has begun trialling in-store recycling machines – or ‘reverse vending machine’ – which will pay customers for every plastic bottle returned.

The trial will take place at selected stores in Borehamwood, Swansea, Edinburgh, Manchester and Birmingham and will pay 10p for bottles returned.

“We are already committed to eliminating single use plastic wherever we can and make recycling simpler for customers. Today is another step in that direction,” said Jason Tarry, UK and ROI CEO.

“However, we know that it is going to take retailers, manufacturers and government to work together to make progress. We would urge the government to move to a single, nationwide approach to waste collection that makes it much easier for people to recycle.”

