Tesco supporting farmers with multi-million pound investment

Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket is re-launching its Sustainable Farming Group, supporting 1,600 farmers in the UK with a multi-million investment.

The funds will be used to support the growth of the British Aberdeen Angus herd with new twelve month contracts guaranteeing a price above the standard market rate for beef.

The Aberdeen Angus farmers are located across the UK and supply Tesco with all its ‘Finest’ beef steaks, mince and joints.

To coincide with the introduction of the new contracts, Tesco is re-launching its Tesco Sustainable Farming Group for Beef.

The Group becomes the tenth Tesco Sustainable Farming Group following the setting up of groups in areas including: dairy, pork, lamb, poultry, eggs, potatoes and brassicas.

The groups provide a forum to discuss sustainable production, customer needs, Tesco’s quality standards and how the supermarket and its supply base can work more closely together.

George Wright, Tesco’s Commercial Director for Fresh Food, said: “These new contracts and the reformation of our Sustainable Farming Group for beef strengthens the partnerships we have with our farmers and means they can build their businesses and invest for the future, while providing our customers with the best quality British beef.”

Like this: Like Loading...