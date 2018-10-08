Tesco removing more best before dates in food waste battle

Back in May, Tesco announced it was removing best before dates from tens of products across its fruit and veg lines to help eliminate food waste. Now, the supermarket has upped the ante.

Responding to customers who said the initiative “helped them reduce food waste”, Tesco is removing more than a hundred more best before dates from its fruit and veg – including apples, oranges, cabbages and asparagus.

Newly commissioned research reveals 69% of customers believe scrapping best before dates is a good idea.

53% of shoppers in the same survey saying they believe scrapping best before dates makes a difference, helping them keep perfectly good food for longer.

“Removing best before dates is our way of making it easier for customers to reduce food waste at home and save money in the process,” said Head of Food Waste Reduction Mark Little.

“It’s simply not right that food goes to waste and we’re going to do everything we can to help.”

