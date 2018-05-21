Tesco removing ‘Best Before’ dates to reduce food waste

Tesco is removing ‘Best Before’ dates from almost seventy products across its fruit and vegetable line as part of its latest efforts to reduce food waste.

Apples, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, lemons and other citrus fruits are among those that will no longer carry ‘Best Before’ dates.

The retailer said that move is part of measures to stop perfectly edible food from being thrown away. Consumers treat ‘Best Before’ dates as sacrosanct and so often throw food away that has passed this date, despite it still being fine to eat.

It follows a recent campaign by the National Federation of Women’s Institutes (NFWI) into causes of food waste which found that less than half of respondents understood the meaning of best before dates.

However, more than 70% of people polled correctly identified the meaning of use by labels which have to be put on all foods where there is a safety risk if they are eaten after that date.

“We have made this change to fruit and vegetable packaging as they are among the most wasted foods,” said Mark Little, Tesco’s Head of Food Waste.

“Many customers have told us that they assess their fruit and vegetables by the look of the product rather than the ‘Best Before’ date code on the packaging.”

David Moon, Head of Business Collaboration at WRAP, added: “Through the Courtauld Commitment 2025, WRAP is working with the food & drink sector to review all the evidence on date labelling for fresh produce and agree best practice.

“This change by Tesco provides a good opportunity to learn about the customer response, and we anticipate Tesco will share their findings.

“With all fresh produce, appropriate storage including use of the refrigerator is essential in giving the customer more time to use their food, so clarity of storage advice on pack and in-store will be vital.”

