Tesco sourcing Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa for own brand chocolate

All the cocoa sourced for Tesco’s own-brand chocolate is now Rainforest Alliance Certified as the supermarket transitions to a more sustainable supply chain.

All the supermarket’s own-label chocolate products – including Easter eggs – will now carry the Rainforest Alliance cocoa sourcing label.

Tesco began the transition to Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa in 2016 and now purchases responsibly produced cocoa for all Tesco UK chocolate products – such as biscuits, cakes, desserts and cereals.

The move is part of Tesco’s wider commitment to ensure more of its products are sourced sustainably.

In November 2018 Tesco and WWF announced a long-term partnership with an aim of reducing the environmental impact of the average UK shopping basket by 50%.

“Our collaboration with the Rainforest Alliance will help us support farmers to improve their livelihoods and protect the environment, while also offering our customers quality, sustainable and affordable products,” said Giles Bolton, Responsible Sourcing Director at Tesco.

