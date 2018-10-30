Tesco and Nestlé join fight against fishing’s ‘ghost gear’

Tesco and Nestlé have joined the Global Ghost Gear Initiative (GGGI) to help address the more than 640,000 tonnes of fishing gear – also called ‘ghost gear’ – ending up in our oceans every year.

Founded in 2015, The Global Ghost Gear Initiative is the only global alliance of its kind, dedicated to tackling the problem of ghost fishing gear at a global scale.

Ghost gear refers to abandoned, lost and discarded plastic fishing nets, lines and traps which can persist in the environment for up to 600 years. Ghost gear represents 10% of all marine debris and as much as 70% of all floating macro-plastics (larger than 5mm).

The equivalent of 52,000 London double decker buses, or 65 Eiffel towers, of ghost gear is left in the oceans each year. Fishing gear is designed to capture and kill and when lost it will continue to fish- this is known as ghost fishing.

An estimated 5 to 30% of the decline in some fish stocks can be attributed to ‘ghost gear.’ When lost it can cause immense suffering for marine animals that can get caught in this incredibly durable equipment.

The animals suffer a prolonged and painful death, usually suffocating or starving to death. Seven out of ten (71%) entanglements involve plastic ghost gear.

The GGGI now has 91-member organisations globally, including Lidl, who joined the alliance in September, and other UK food retailers Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Marks and Spencer and Waitrose.

Members of the GGGI now represent 64% market share of the UK supermarket sector. Food retailers play an important role in the alliance, as they can ensure their seafood supply chains comply with best practice to prevent ghost gear being left in the ocean.

Ingrid Giskes, Global Head of Sea Change at World Animal Protection, said: “Ghost gear is recognised as a key issue that we need to tackle if we want to ensure sustainable fish stock levels and clean and thriving oceans.

“I am delighted that large corporate partners and governments alike are committing resources to ensure that we can use our collective impact to make a real dent in the targets for the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The commitments announced today will help ensure that we will achieve a net reduction of the amount of ghost gear in our oceans – by preventing more from entering and removing what is already there.”

