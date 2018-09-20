Tesco launches discounter rival with new brand Jack’s

In a move to rival discounters Aldi and Lidi, Tesco has launched Jack’s, a new brand that promises to offer low-priced British food.

The supermarket said that the new brand – named after Tesco founder Jack Cohen – is part of its centenary celebrations.

Tesco said that Jack’s will support British food producers, claiming that 8 out of 10 food and drink products sold in the new stories will be “grown, reared or made in Britain”.

Stores will also stock a unique own-brand range named, unsurprisingly, ‘Jack’s’.

According to a company release, Jack’s will operated a “low-cost business model” which, Tesco said, is designed to keep costs low and prices down.

Over the next six months Tesco will launch 10-15 Jack’s stores in the UK. The first two stores open this week in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire and Immingham, Lincolnshire, on sites which make use of excess Tesco space.

The stores to follow will include a mix of entirely new sites, sites adjacent to existing Tesco stores, and a small number of converted Tesco stores.

