Tesco to make food more sustainable with WWF partnership

Tesco has united with WWF to reduce the environmental impact of the average shopping basket in the UK by half and improve the sustainability of food.

Food production is at the nexus of major threats facing the environment, such as climiate change and the loss of biodiversity. But now the two organisations are looking to make food production more environmentally friendly.

To do this, the duo will help customers eat more sustainable diets; restore nature in food production, and eliminate food and packaging waste from the sector.

The partnership comes as new research from the two organisations reveals that demand for sustainable food is high, with nearly 80% of shoppers wanting supermarkets to do more to offer food that is sourced in a responsible, sustainable way.

However, it also showed there are still obstacles deterring shoppers, with 59% confused about which foods count as ‘sustainable’ and 75% thinking cost is a barrier.

Dave Lewis, Tesco Group CEO, said: “Our Little Helps Plan illustrates what we are doing to address the most significant environmental and social challenges facing our shoppers, colleagues, suppliers, and communities.”

He added: “Partnering with WWF will help us make our customers’ shopping baskets more sustainable. Our shared ambition is to reduce the environmental impact of the average shopping basket by half.

“By working with farmers, suppliers, colleagues and other experts we hope to develop innovative solutions so shoppers can put affordable, tasty food on their plates today, confident they are not compromising the future of food for generations to come.”

Tanya Steele, WWF UK CEO, said: “Our flagship Living Planet Report 2018 recently revealed that the world is under threat like never before – we’re destroying forests, choking the oceans with plastic, decimating wildlife and causing devastating changes to our climate.

“And it’s the demand for food that poses one of the biggest dangers to our planet. It’s the leading cause of deforestation, destroying countless habitats and threatening wildlife to the point of extinction.

“We have the power to not only stop, but to reverse the damage, if we act now. That is why we are delighted to be partnering with Tesco, to help create a food system that doesn’t cost the Earth.”

Like this: Like Loading...