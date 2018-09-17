Make a clean sweep with Teknomek’s new anti-bacterial cleaning range

Teknomek has introduced a new range of anti-microbial cleaning tools designed to minimise the risk from of cross contamination.

The new products include brooms, deck scrubs, squeegees, scrapers, spades and buckets, all are available in a choice of five HACCP colours.

All components in the accessories are FDA and EU food contact approved and are infused with Biomaster, including the brush filaments. This anti-microbial silver-ion additive is effective for the lifetime of the product and inhibits the growth of bacteria, fungus and mould by up to 99.99%.

Sue Springett, Commercial Manager at Teknomek, said: “The new anti-microbial range offers a simple way to stop even the most resilient bacteria, such as listeria, in their tracks – and without having to modify cleaning procedures.”

The high-quality brushes are resin set so the filaments won’t shed, all products in the range are both dishwasher safe and autoclavable at temperatures of up to 134°C.

