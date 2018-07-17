Tate & Lyle introduces new stevia products with Sweet Green Fields

Tate & Lyle is, alongside Sweet Green Fields (SGF), introducing two new stevia-extracted products which, they say, addresses the need for reduced sugar products without compromising taste.

They added that the new products also meet manufactures’ need for cost-effective solutions.

“We want to provide consumers with options that align to their evolving preferences and are committed to developing ingredients at lower cost in use,” said SGF CEO Dean Francis.

Optimizer Stevia 4.10 is the newest edition to the Tate & Lyle Optimiser Stevia range. It features compared taste and offers reduced cost for food and beverage products.

Intesse Stevia 2.0, meanwhile, delivers a sweet, clean taste without lingering bitterness. The company added that it is designed to provide innovative stevia extract for manufacturers seeking cost-effective sugar-reduction solutions without comprising on taste.

Tate & Lyle said that, because of its partnership with integrated stevia company SGF, it can address manufactures’ needs for continuous innovation and turnkey sugar-reduction solutions.

The new products are being unveiled this week at the IFT18 Annual Meeting & Food Expo in Chicago.

