In brief: Syngenta sets out shared vision for sustainable agriculture

Swiss agribusiness Syngenta plans to work with stakeholders around the globe to build a shared vision for sustainable agriculture.

By instigating dialogue with key players, the company aims to better understand the role it can play and the commitments needed from all sides to achieve this vision.

“We want to work together with stakeholders to build viable, productive and resilient farms, using modern agricultural technologies to safely feed the world while taking care of the planet,” said Alexandra Brand, Syngenta Chief Sustainability Officer.

