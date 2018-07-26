Sustainable protein engagement opens to food industry investors

FAIRR is working with food giants including Walmart, Kraft Heinz and Whole Foods owner Amazon, to transition their product portfolios to reduce emissions and water intensity.

This is the latest phase of shareholder engagement with global retails and food manufacturers for FAIRR, an investor network backed by $7.8 trillion in assets.

The engagement, which began in 2016, is open to new investors to join and is expanding its targets to ten new companies including Carrefour, Kerry Group, Wesfarmers and The Hershey Company.

FAIRR have said that the engagement is open to new investors until Friday 03 August and urge all those interested to join the collaboration.

In the last phase of the engagement, FAIRR’s sustainable protein engagement was supported by 57 investors representing $2.4 trillion in assets including Aviva Investors and Boston Common Asset Management.

The urgency with which food companies need to produce and sell more diverse sources of protein, is increasingly recognised by institutional investors due to the links between the animal protein sector and sustainability issues such as deforestation, climate change and emerging antibiotic resistance.

Protein diversification also helps companies and their investors to improve their performance against the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The latest round of investor requests in this engagement will align with the recommendations of Mark Carney and Michael Bloomberg’s Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

For example, investors are asking the companies to undertake a scenario analysis to assess the resilience of their organization’s commodity sourcing strategy against the Paris Agreement goals.

Rosie Wardle, Head of Investor Engagements at FAIRR, said: “Many investors are seeking to manage risk in the food sector. The evidence shows that our overreliance on meat, fish and dairy to meet global protein demand is increasingly creating environmental, public health and animal welfare problems.

“Far-sighted investors therefore want global retailers and food makers to diversify the sources of protein used across their product portfolios.”

“The TCFD recommendations are an extremely helpful development as they specifically ask for disclosures on food and agricultural processes and services that produce lower emissions, are less resource intensive and maintain adequate food security.”

