Suntory invests £13m in new filling line at Coleford factory

Japan’s Suntory Beverage & Food is investing £13 million in a new high-speed bottle filling line for its UK subsidiary.

When installed, the new high-speed bottle filler at Lucozade Ribena Suntory’s Coleford factory in Gloucestershire will produce 1.3 million bottles a day.

£10 million of the investment will be spent on new production and processing equipment with a further £3 million paying local contractors who will build and install support infrastructure for the new line.

“We see our Coleford factory as the heartbeat of our UK operations and we are proud that it is one of the most efficient factories across the globe,” said Chris Kane, Supply Chain Operations Director at Lucozade Ribena Suntory.

“Our parent company, Suntory Beverage & Food recognises this status and their £13 million investment is a vote of confidence in our UK and Gloucestershire operations, ensuring Coleford continues to be a best-in-class site for years to come.”

The investment comes as Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the UK this week and met with Theresa May.

