Success of Vitafoods Europe reflects strength of nutraceutical industry

The success of Vitafoods Europe 2018, which attracted over 20,000 visitors for the first time, reflects the strength of the industry, the organisers say.

A total of 21,132 visitors passed through the doors at Palexpo, Geneva between 15th and 17th May.

The numbers were the highest in the event’s 21-year history and represented a 6% increase on the 2017 event. Exhibitor numbers were also up, with 1,119 companies showcasing their products and services, 8% more than in 2017.

“The success of Vitafoods lies in the role we play in a vibrant, fast-moving industry that is committed to innovation. There’s enormous thirst for knowledge and we offer a space where people can learn,” said Chris Lee, Managing Director, Global Health & Nutrition Network Europe, Informa Exhibitions.

The organisers of Vitafoods Europe are now planning for its next edition (7-9 May, 2019 at Palexpo) as well as Vitafoods Asia (11-12 September, 2018 in Singapore).

