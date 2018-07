SEA Brew 2018 has been a tremendous success, attracting some 400 delegates and exhibitors.

As well as all the expert advice and new solutions on offer, delegates were also treated to copies of Food and Drink International.

Next year the event will be moving on to Bangkok with the show also taking place later in the year. Show organisers say it will likely fall on the 26 or 27 of September giving them more time to work on marketing.

Like this: Like Loading...