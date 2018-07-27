Stockpiling food ‘not a practical response’

The supermarket sector has criticised the government’s suggestion of stockpiling food ahead of a potential no-deal Brexit.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents 70% of the British retail industry, has this week claimed that stockpiling food is “not a practical response to a no-deal Brexit”.

The organisation added that the industry has not been approach by government to begin planning for this.

It added that retailers simply do not have the facilities at present to house stockpile goods such as cans, dried food and other ambient foods.

For fresh produce, things are harder still, with BRC claiming its “simply not possible”.

In a statement, the BRC said: “Our food supply chains are extremely fragile, and this is yet further demonstration of the need for an agreement on the backstop to ensure frictionless trade is maintained after the 29 March 2019.”

