Start-Up Spotlight at this year’s Speciality & Fine Food Fair

This year will see Speciality & Fine Food Fair introduce Start-Up Spotlight which will give a shortlist of entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their ne business launch to a panel of judges.

Hosted by Bristol-based philanthropic project The Seed Fund, Start-Up Spotlight sessions will take place from 3.30pm to 4.15pm every day of the show.

Each day three entrants will face food and drink experts including Renee Elliott, Founder of Planet Organic, Mark Wiltshire, Director of leading speciality distributor Diverse Fine Foods and Rude Health’s Co-Founder and Marketing Director Camilla Barnard.

An overall winner will be announced on the final day of the Fair and will be awarded a complimentary stand at next year’s event, along with business support tools.

Event Director Soraya Gadelrab said: “The Fair has always been about showcasing all the exciting and wonderful innovations coming from the speciality food and drink market.

“The buyers and retailers that visit the event each year know that they will be amongst the first to discover the latest artisan producers and products that are setting the trends.

“Start-Up Spotlight gives us the chance to nurture those budding entrepreneurs and give them a platform to launch to a valuable audience.”

