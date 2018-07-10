Starbucks rolls out 5p paper cup charge in all British stores

Starbucks is set to test a 5p paper cup charge across all 950 stores in Britain from Thursday 26th July, following a three-month trial in London.

Proceeds will be used by charity Hubbub to fund a range of innovative campaigns to reduce plastic pollution across the UK.

The charge will see all stores in Britain add 5p on to the cost of any drink purchased in a paper cup in a bid to further encourage customers to bring in a reusable cup.

Customers using reusable cups already receive a longstanding 25p discount off any Starbucks drink, aimed at reducing paper cup waste.

This follows positive trial results showed a 126% uplift in the use of reusable cups in participating stores, measured by the number of customers redeeming the reusable 25p cup discount.

Hubbub worked with Starbucks throughout the three-month trial to evaluate the impact of the change on customer behaviour. It showed that the average percentage of total hot beverages served in reusable cups increased in the 35 trial stores from 2.2% before the trial to 5.8%.

The results indicate that a nationwide roll out of a 5p charge with supporting instore communications and staff training could have a significant impact on reducing paper cup use.

Like this: Like Loading...