Stampede Meat invests $36m in processing facility

Stampede Meat is expanding its footprint from its Illinois base with a $36 million investment to reopen to the former Tyson Foods facility in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

This will increase the company’s existing 285,000 square footage and 190 million-pound capacity by more than half.

The company produces custom, protein-based solutions for the foodservice and retail industries.

“Stampede has been at capacity on some critical lines for a number of months,” said CEO and President, Brock Furlong.

“Starting this fall, this will allow Stampede to grow with a significant investment in cook capacity and new capabilities to continually play a more critical role as our customers look for more turnkey solutions.”

The company said that, over a five-year period, the expansion will create almost 1,300 food processing and manufacturing jobs.

