Speciality & Fine Food Fair partners with City Harvest to slash food waste

For the second year running, Speciality & Fine Food Fair is partnering with London-based food distribution charity, City Harvest.

The Fair is calling on the city’s retail and hospitality industry to join them in supporting City Harvest to cut down on food waste.

In the spirit of never wasting a mouthful, the team at City Harvest will be hard at work throughout the Fair meeting with the 700-plus producers showcasing their food and drink to ensure that any surplus items are put to good use.

With more than 25% of London’s population facing food insecurity, it’s crucial that those with influence in the industry do everything they can to make a big impact on hunger and food waste.

The network of London restaurants, grocers, hotels and other foodservice and retail businesses supporting City Harvest enables them to deliver nutritious food to 170 organisations such as homeless shelters and after school programmes.

Event Director Soraya Gadelrab said: “Everything we do at the Fair is about bringing the stories behind artisan food producers to life, and a big part of this story is what happens to these items that are crafted with love and care.

“Food waste is a global issue, not just for London, and we want to do as much as we can to support the bigger solution.

“We’re very proud to work with the team at City Harvest who are dedicated to making a difference and we want to encourage the retailers, buyers and producers at our event to get on board too.”

Laura Winningham, CEO at City Harvest, added: “We rely on the industry to give us their food waste that would otherwise end up in landfill, so having a big partner like Speciality & Fine Food Fair helps us spread the word about what we’re already achieving and gives us a platform to communicate how much more needs to be done.

“We really value this partnership and look forward to meeting as many of the retailers, buyers, caterers and producers at this year’s Fair.”

