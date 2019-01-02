Sparkling wine sales hit record high

Sales of sparkling wine and Champagne have together reached a record high in 2018 when Brits bought almost £2.2 billion worth of fizz.

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association’s latest market report shows that almost 165 million bottles of sparkling wine and Champagne were sold in the UK in the last recorded 12 months.

A record £1.5 billion, the equivalent of 146 million bottles, of this was from sales of sparkling wine alone.

And supermarket wine buyers reported a boost in sales of Crémant, a French sparkling wine, over the recent festive period.

The UK’s sales of sparkling wine have enjoyed rapid growth in the last decade, however more recently the category’s growth is slowing. Despite this 2018 still saw more sparkling wine sold in the UK than any previous year.

Combined sales of sparkling wine and Champagne have almost doubled in volume and value in the last five years.

In 2013 Brits spent around £1.2 billion on fizz compared to the £2.2 billion bought in the same 12 month period this year.

The popularity of fizz has helped to boost the English wine industry which this year saw a record harvest following near perfect growing conditions following the 2018 heatwave.

Last year around 5.9 million bottles of English and Welsh wine were produced by vineyards, this year’s harvest is expected to exceed 6 million bottles.

Miles Beale, Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association said: “Fizz is traditionally enjoyed over the Christmas holiday period and 2018 looks to be another sparkling success for wine makers.

“UK consumers now have a far greater range to choose from than ever before, including world class English sparkling wines, Cava’s, Prosecco and Crémants. But to allow consumers to continue to enjoy a wide range of quality sparkling wines, the government cannot allow a ‘No Deal’ Brexit which will stifle trade and limit choice.

“The greatest gift for sparkling wine lovers this Christmas is a deal which allows for frictionless trade without tariffs.”

