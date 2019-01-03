Soylent adds ‘in-between meal’ to range

Rosa Foods is bolstering its Ready-to-Drink and Powder lines with the addition of Soylent Bridge, a new low-calorie option billed as an “in-between meal”.

The company said Soylent Bridge was designed to be “the perfect solution when hunger strikes between meals” and joins its iconic Soylent range.

“Soylent was created to fill ‘food voids,’ those times when you either skip a meal or make unhealthy, unsustainable or expensive food choices because you don’t have access to something better,” said CEO Bryan Crowley.

“We know that mealtime isn’t the only time our customers are faced with these difficult food decisions, so we set out to create a more complete and nutritious way to get you to your next meal.

“Our customers have been asking for a lighter, lower-calorie option that still packs a protein punch to satisfy these occasions and with Soylent Bridge, we’ve delivered.”

According to a company release, each 11oz bottle of Soylent Bridge contains 15 grams of plant-based protein and 36 essential nutrients with 180 calories and 3 grams of sugar.

The vegan and nut-free drink will launch in a chocolate flavour.

