England’s South West booming with food exports on the rise

Food and agriculture exports from England’s South West are booming with £175 million worth of foods exported from the region around the globe – up £10 on last year – from January to March this year.

The figures were revealed by Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss, who visited Cornwall this week to herald the thriving food industry and encourage more business to export Cornish foods abroad.

In 2017, almost £700 million worth of Cornish food and agriculture foods were exported around the globe. Ms Truss said she hopes this figure will be bettered this year.

“Food manufacturers in this region have made a flying start to 2018 and it’s hugely encouraging to learn, once again, that food exports are up for the first quarter of this year,” she said.

“Exporting boosts the earnings of a business, and the wages of local workers, it also enhances the reputation of Britain and Cornwall around the world.

“I want to see more people abroad enjoying a taste of Cornwall, like the magnificent clotted cream I’ve seen made during my visit.

“It is so important that local traders in this part of the world have the opportunity to increase their trade and create jobs and I’m here to learn how we can help them do this.”

