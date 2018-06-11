Soft drinks industry key to European economy

The soft drinks industry is a key part of the European economy where it generates €185 billion in revenue, according to a new report undertaken by Global Data on behalf of Soft Drinks Europe.

The sector indirectly supports 1.7 million jobs and delivers almost €30 billion in tax contributions to EU member states.

The industry supports a local value-chain of suppliers, distributors and retailers with revenue that is 2.5 times greater than that which it receives itself.

It contributes revenue, jobs and investment from the agricultural sector, to the packaging and raw materials industries, through to the transport and distribution sectors, and finally to the supermarkets, shops, bars and restaurants across the continent where its products are sold.

