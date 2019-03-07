Smurfit Kappa strengthens Vitop manufacturing footprint

Smurfit Kappa has acquired a new facility in San Antonio, Texas to strengthen its Vitop tap manufacturing footprint.

Vitop offers a tamper-proof design and extended shelf life to the Bag-in-Box packaging and delivery system for wine.

The company said the new plant will “play an important part in the US market”.

Premium bag-in-box wines are a rapidly growing segment in the North America beverage sector.

Smurfit Kappa has also seen increased demand for liquid packaging solutions for olive oil, water, fruit juice and motor oil.

A series of investments will be made to equip the new 100,000 sq ft facility with additional technology to provide a number of Bag-in-Box solutions.

“Acquiring this new US facility is an important milestone for Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box,” said Didier Pontcharraud, CEO of [Smurfit Kappa] Vitop.

“The new plant will support the growth we’re seeing in both the wine and non-food markets in the Americas and will facilitate the development of state-of-the-art new dispensing technologies.”

