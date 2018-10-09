Smithfield Foods invests $1.2m in Kentucky plant expansion

Smithfield Foods is investing $1.2 million to expand its facility in Grayson, Kentucky by 20% to meet growing operational needs.

The facility, which produces Smithfield-branded spiral sliced hams, will also welcome forty new full-time workers.

“In the last several years, our growth has allowed us to invest in our facilities and create new opportunities for those living in the communities we call home,” said Jeff Salyer, Grayson plant manager for Smithfield Foods.

“We are proud to invest in Grayson and look forward to welcoming new members of the Smithfield Family at this facility, which helps put holiday hams and other mealtime favourites on millions of tables each year.”

